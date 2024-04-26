"Daniel Jones 2.0," "Our QB of the future": Patriots fans split over Drake Maye draft pick

The New England Patriots selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick. During the pre-draft phase, the draft stock of the UNC quarterback experienced a slight decline as analysts and pundits scrutinized the player more closely. That resulted in him dropping from a projected number two overall spot to third, right into the Patriots' lap.

This has already been a divisive pick. Some believe Maye will be a superstar and that he was by far the second-best quarterback in this class. Others believe other prospects are better and aren't convinced Maye will be anything.

Some more pessimistic fans are particularly unhappy with the selection. They believe that Maye will not pan out and think that a few years will see them right back in this spot, much like what happened with Mac Jones.

"He couldn’t beat good college teams," one laughed.

"Most overrated player in the draft," another said.

Other fans are thrilled that the Patriots can finally put together a team again. With a solid quarterback in tow, they can win more games. Moving on from Jones to Maye is a win in their eyes.

"Let's fricken go. Does he have mechanical issues? Absolutely. But in today's NFL, especially the AFC you need special to win at QB. With proper development he can be special," one said.

"Excellent pick, Patriots will reclaim glory soon enough," another said.

Whether or not Maye will be a franchise quarterback remains to be seen, but he was good enough to be top three or higher on so many draft boards, and the Patriots believe he's their man.

Will Drake Maye start in year one?

There's been a lot of chatter about whether or not Drake Maye should sit for a year. This is a product of the larger conversation around whether or not rookies benefit from sitting. Patrick Mahomes sat, but C.J. Stroud didn't.

Drake Maye went third overall

It ultimately depends on the situation, and the Patriots don't exactly have a situation ideal for a QB. They have Jacoby Brissett who is a serviceable player, at quarterback now. He could start, but it all depends on whether or not the new regime wants to throw Maye in or let him develop since he's a young prospect.