Daniel Jones and the Giants endured a terrible first quarter against the Cowboys in their 2023 season opener. It started well enough with them getting into the redzone. There were a couple of Saquon Barkely runs and some Daniel Jones scrambles. They looked like the team that had made the playoffs last year and won Brian Daboll the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Then it all went kaput. Micah Parsons induced a false start from Andrew Thomas on a 3rd-and-2 near the goal line and drove the line of scrimmage back by five yards. The next play saw a botched snap that led to a further loss of field position. That foreshadowed what was to come.

Giants dig themselves a hole in the first quarter against the Cowboys to open the 2023 NFL season

The Giants field goal attempt was blocked and the Cowboys recovered the ball and ran it in for a touchdown. Dallas would later score another field goal to make it 9-0. But things got worse near the end of the quarter as Daniel Jones threw to Saquon Barkley, who caught the ball but then fumbled when he was tackled by Trevon Diggs. As the ball flew up in the air, the Dallas Cowboys scored a defensive touchdown to get the score to 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Giants had been on the field for most of the time. Dak Prescott and the offense had not scored a single touchdown. Yet New York was down 16-0. It was a nightmare performance that had the fans complaining on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the best responses.

Why were Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley not running more?

One question that many Giants fans would have is what happened after the first drive. There was a false start and a missed field goal that contributed to their disastrous first quarter but that was the nearest they had been to scoring. It came with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both rushing.

In a game, where it was pouring in the first quarter, throwing the ball was inherently risky. It showed when the ball came loose when Saquon Barkley was tackled to lead to a defensive touchdown. Running the ball would have been safer. It also would have negated the fearsome pass rush that the Cowboys were bringing, led by Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys were 22nd in rush defense last season. The rain made it a tough passing game. Yet, somehow, the Giants forgot to run the ball after their first drive stalled.