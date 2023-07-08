Darius Slayton's incorporation of Saquon Barkley as an excuse for not putting up great numbers has gone down as well as one would have hoped. The wide receiver said that the reason he does not get as many targets is because their running back takes up many of the plays given his stature. He commented,

"Some of these guys play with nobody. I play with Saquon. Where do you think the ball is going first? Not me."

His observation, though pithy, did raise some eyebrows with people sounding off on Reddit. Here are some of the best responses.

Looking into Darius Slayton and Saquon Barkley's numbers in comparison to other teams

When such a claim has been made by Darius Slayton about Saquon Barkley, we must look at where the New York Giants stand with respect to passing and rushing.

Looking back at last season, the Giants ran for 2,519 yards and accumulated 3,157 passing yards. While their rushing was fourth-best in the league, their passing numbers were the seventh-worst. If what Darius Slayton was saying was true, then these numbers should counteract each other and they should still be somewhere near the top of the pile in total yards. Instead, their total of 5,676 yards was firmly in the middle of the pack.

A look at teams with similar rushing numbers tell the real story. The Philadelphia Eagles had 2,509 rushing yards, just 10 yards shy of the Giants' total. Yet, they outscored them in passing numbers by nearly a thousand yards with 4,105 yards.

Beyond comparing to a team that made the Super Bowl last season, we see a stark contrast with a team like the Cleveland Browns. They had 2,490 rushing yards, just 29 yards short of the Giants total. Yet, they put up 3,444 yards, which are nearly 300 more yards than what the Giants had. This is considering a team that did not make the playoffs last year and finished bottom of their AFC North Division.

So, the New York Giants' wide receiver's claim blaming his falling numbers on a rushing attack featuring Saquon Barkley do not add up. Instead, many have postulated that the reason Darius Slayton brought him into the conversation is different.

Saquon Barkley is in the middle of standoff with the New York Giants as he is looking for a new contract extension and the team and the player seem apart in their evaluations of his worth. The wide receiver might just have been trying to big up his teammate so that he get the contract he feels he deserves.

