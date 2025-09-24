  • home icon
Davante Adams shares 2-word message during downtime mode with his kids after Rams' loss vs Eagles

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 24, 2025 15:32 GMT
NFL: JUL 28 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Getty
Davante Adams shared a glimpse of his life off the field.- Source: Getty

Davante Adams has been off to a solid start with the Los Angeles Rams through the first three games of the season. Adams came off a game where he had three catches for a total of 56 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On Tuesday, the wide receiver gave a glimpse at his life off the field in a photo in Instagram. Adams can be seen lying on the couch with his three children, while also using compression on his legs to help recover in between games.

"Disney + Recovery."-Adams captioned the Instagram Story.
The wide receiver shared a glimpse at his life at home. (Photo via Davante Adams&#039; Instagram Story)
The wide receiver shared a glimpse at his life at home. (Photo via Davante Adams' Instagram Story)

Through three games this season, the wide receiver has been a welcomed addition for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Davante Adams has a total of 13 catches, 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns in total.

The wide receiver signed a two-year deal worth $44 million with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Davante Adams and family enjoyed quality time at annual Tahoe golf tournament

Wide receiver Davante Adams participated in the annual celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe this past summer. Adams, who is a regular participant in the tournament, shared a glimpse of his experience at the outing, which was a family affair as his wife and three children joined him.

In the caption, Adams raved about how great of an experience it was and joked that his performance on the green wasn't going to allow him to go pro anytime soon.

"Another great trip and experience at the @acchampionship 👊🏾 Don’t think I’m getting that LIV offer I thought I would but the vibes was high!!"-Adams wrote.

In the photos, the wide receiver and his wife Devanne Adams and their three children enjoyed time out on the lake. The wide receiver and his wife met while both were students at Fresno State in 2012. They got married in June 2018 and have since welcomed three children together. Their first daughter, Daija Leigh was born in September 2019 and their daughter Dezi Lynn was born in April 2022. In August 2024, they welcomed their son, Drayson James.

