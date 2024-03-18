The New York Jets are taking impressive measures to protect Aaron Rodgers. In addition to signing All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to a contract, they also traded for Morgan Moses and acquired free agent John Simpson.

Combining these three players with Joe Tippman and Alijah Vera-Tucker comprise a formidable offensive line. However, they might not be done upgrading the line and could bring in one of Rodgers’ former teammates.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on March 18:

“When the #Packers released All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, there were some questions about what's next. My understanding: He is diligently rehabbing and is focused on returning to play this coming season, I'm told. He's taking it as it comes. But plans to play.”

This development had a football fan speculating:

“He going to Jets”

Another NFL follower seconded that possibility.

Here are reactions regarding David Bakhtiari potentially teaming up with Aaron Rodgers again.

The Jets have $20.4 million in cap room, which allows them to add players at certain positions. Therefore, they can spend it if they reunite David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers.

The former University of Colorado standout would find it difficult to command a salary close to the $23 million annual average value of his latest contract. Given his injury-laden seasons, he won’t be looking for a long-term deal either.

The ups and downs of the player who used to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blind side

David Bakhtiari started making an impact in 2016, three years after the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the fourth round. After playing 16 games, he earned Second-Team All-pro and Pro Bowl honors that year. Pro Football Focus gave him an 86.4 overall mark and a 94.3 pass-blocking grade that year.

That season was the first of five consecutive All-Pro seasons for Aaron Rodgers’ left tackle. Bakhtiari also earned three Pro Bowl nods in five years. More importantly, he was durable despite the physicality in the trenches. Bakhtiari missed ten games in his first eight seasons and had five seasons of playing 16 regular season games.

Unfortunately, things started going south for the California native after suffering an ACL tear during their Dec. 31, 2020 practice. The injury forced him to miss four games in 2020 and all but one game in 2021.

After Bakhtiari suited up for 11 games in 2022, a knee injury that required surgery sidelined him for 16 games in 2023. Missing 42 games over the last four seasons led to his release despite having one year left on his contract.