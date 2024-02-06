Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are already in Nevada for Super Bowl 58. While most journalists in Sin City cover sports, questions about the tight end’s relationship with Taylor Swift are inevitable. Hence, he already expressed support after winning her 13th Grammy Award.

However, as reporters ask the players and coaches about the upcoming game, other media members impart their comments. NFL Network analyst David Carr’s take caught the attention of several football fans.

In a February 5 episode of NFL Total Access, the former pro football quarterback said when asked which player will steal the show on Super Bowl opening night:

“George Kittle. I’m glad Taylor Swift is out of the country because if she sees George Kittle, she might rethink the tight end that she chose.”

That below-the-belt statement had one football fan commenting:

“George Kittle is very…married??? Weirdo f*cking behavior”

Another NFL supporter said while referring to Carr’s career:

“Those 76 sacks from his rookie season are doing a number on this man’s brain.”

Here are other comments about Carr’s comments that are uncalled for from the question.

Most commenters noted that George Kittle had married Claire Kittle for five years. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce confirmed she’s dating Taylor Swift in a November 2023 feature story by J.R. Moehringer on The Wall Street Journal.

Their romance is moving quickly, and they’ve met each other’s parents and circle of friends. Sportsbooks even have a prop bet that the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl and that the All-Pro tight end will propose to the pop singer after the game.

While Kelce and the Chiefs have an opportunity to climb the summit of the NFL world once again, Swifties are buzzing after announcing the release of her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Travis Kelce and George Kittle are two of the best tight ends at present

Travis Kelce and George Kittle are excellent at different attributes. The former is more of a wide receiver disguised as a tight end, which is why he established the record for most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end.

Meanwhile, Kittle is more of a blocking tight end, helping Christian McCaffrey blaze through the gaps he and the offensive line creates. However, Kittle was this season’s First Team All-Pro tight end after finishing the regular season with 1,020 yards and six touchdowns.

Both players will massively impact their team’s fate in Super Bowl 58, which will be held on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.