De'Von Achane injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane is one of the better running backs in the NFL.

The Texas A&M alum has become part of a potent one-two punch with fellow RB Raheem Mostert in the Dolphins' rush offense. Together, they have outrun teams and made the Dolphins one of the most feared teams in the league.

However, in Week 5, Achane suffered an injury against the New York Giants and was placed on the injured reserve. In this article, we give you an update on the rookie running back, as well as a summary of what happened to him and his potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

De'Von Achane Injury Update

According to Miami Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi, De'Von Achane is being designated to return from IR and will practice on Monday. This news comes from Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and is a plus for the team's playoff hopes.

Achane has been out since Week 5 when the Dolphins beat the New York Giants to continue their red-hot form to start the season. In his absence, the franchise has accumulated a 6-3 record and is well on track to make the postseason for the second straight year under Mike McDaniel.

Expand Tweet

What happened to De'Von Achane?

Achane ran for 151 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in Week 5 but was promptly put on injured reserve after the game. It turns out that Achane's injury was more of a sprain than a tear and something that could have been managed with a brace.

However, Mike McDaniel and the franchise felt that it would be best for him to rest and let the knee get structurally sound. Thankfully, Achane did not suffer any setbacks during the recovery process, and he will likely make his much-awaited return in the Dolphins' next regular season game.

Expand Tweet

When will De'Von Achane return?

De'Von Achane will likely return to action in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. The pacy running back has been out of action since Week 5 due to a knee issue, but, thankfully, has recovered sufficiently enough to be taken off the injured reserve.

Furthermore, Miami coach Mike McDaniel told the NFL media on Monday that Achane is progressing well without setbacks. McDaniel was clear that he did not see a reason why Achane would not be ready to participate after coming off IR.

If McDaniel's words are anything to go by, De'Von Achane fantasy football owners should get ready to re-add the versatile rookie to their squads. For the season, Achane has amassed a stat line of over 460 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 67 receiving yard, and two receiving touchdowns.

He was having one of the best rookie running back seasons in recent NFL history before the injury.