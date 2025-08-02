  • home icon
  "Deion Sanders told him to": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders sits out training camp due to shoulder soreness

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 02, 2025
"Deion Sanders told him to": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders sits out training camp due to shoulder soreness

Shedeur Sanders didn't participate in Saturday's practice session amid a four-man race to define the Cleveland Browns' QB1 for the 2025 NFL season. The former Colorado Buffaloes star hasn't had a spectacular showing during training camp, reportedly ranking fourth in this race behind Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

ESPN Cleveland reported on Saturday that Sanders had no reps, while Flacco completed 11 passes on 18 attempts for one touchdown and Gabriel threw 22 passes, completing 11 for one touchdown.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported later that Shedeur Sanders was held out of the team's drills today due to a shoulder soreness.

Many fans reacted to the news, trying to find an explanation beyond the shoulder soreness the team had reported.

"Deion told him to," one fan speculated.
"Lmao man hell nahh 😂, Shedeur has never sat out and missed practice due to 'Shoulder Soreness' or any other kind of soreness, even over the past two years being the most sacked and hit college QB in the country," another fan said.
"Nah it’s just called 'being a QB for the Browns,'" another fan wrote.
Others called out Shedeur Sanders while mocking what could have caused this issue.

"Hurt from carrying the team," one fan said.
"Now is it sore from throwing, from taking hits, or driving that new custom rolls royce?" another fan said.
"'Shoulder soreness' from what, carrying the Louis Vuitton luggage from the car? Dudes getting 10 reps a day. Embarrassing stuff," another fan added.
This situation turned a lot of heads. No update has been given on Sanders' health or when he'll be back on the field.

NFL insider provides grim update on Shedeur Sanders-Dillon Gabriel QB battle

Drafting two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft put a lot of attention on the Cleveland Browns. As ninth day of training camp wrapped up, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Shedeur Sanders is still behind Dillon Gabriel on the pecking order.

"I don't know how many times I have to say this, but it's reality, Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Shedeur Sanders right now, and has been since both arrived in Cleveland. Sanders has worked to catch up, but he's got a lot of ground to make up," Breer tweeted Saturday.

It's still unclear what the Browns will do at the quarterback position, but Sanders' chances to start in Week 1 get slimmer by the day.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
