  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Delusional kids” “He's definitely paying them”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Browns QB1 shoutout at David Njoku’s celebrity softball game

“Delusional kids” “He's definitely paying them”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Browns QB1 shoutout at David Njoku’s celebrity softball game

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Jun 20, 2025 20:51 GMT
NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Browns QB1 shoutout at David Njoku&rsquo;s celebrity softball game [Source: Imagn/Getty]
NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Browns QB1 shoutout at David Njoku’s celebrity softball game [Source: Imagn/Getty]

It seems like Shedeur Sanders has some very enthusiastic young fans in Cleveland. The QB participated in his Browns teammate David Njoku’s celebrity softball game on Thursday. At the game, he got a pretty bold shoutout.

In an X video posted by Dov Kleiman, Sanders greeted the fans near the stands. He had an interaction with two young Cleveland Browns supporters. The kids were praising Sanders and saying, "You're QB1," "You're gonna take us to the Super Bowl this year" and "You're the GOAT."

The video instantly went viral in the NFL world, and fans shared their reactions in the post's comments section.

"Delusional kids," a fan said.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Kids are delusional. Just like Shedeur was when he thought he was a first round pick," a fan tweeted.
"He's definitely paying them," a fan added.

Some fans said Sanders won't start for the Browns over Joe Flacco.

"Yeah, 5 yr olds know everything there is to know about the NFL! haha, he has no chance of starting! He'll be lucky if he isn't cut or traded by August!" a fan said.
"This is why everybody thought he was a first round pick cause social media hype up mid play on the field," wrote another fan.
"Joe Flacco > Shedeur Sanders," tweeted this fan.

The Cleveland Browns have Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel as their quarterbacks, along with Sanders. Many believe that Flacco will be the starter for the Browns.

Former Super Bowl champions told Shedeur Sanders to clean up his act

Shedeur Sanders picked up a second speeding ticket while going 101 mph at a 60 mph zone in Cleveland on Tuesday. This led to the young QB making negative headlines all over the news. NFL legend and sportscaster Mark Schlereth sent Sanders a bold warning on Friday's episode of "Breakfast Bowl."

"Being a late-round draft choice, nothing is guaranteed for you," Schlereth said. "So this is, to me, a failure of the intelligence test. At some point, you got to understand the situation.
"You can write legendary all over the place right in your pre-draft deal, but it doesn't make you legendary just because you've nicknamed yourself."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Sanders and the Cleveland Browns.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications