“Delusional kids” “He's definitely paying them”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets Browns QB1 shoutout at David Njoku’s celebrity softball game

It seems like Shedeur Sanders has some very enthusiastic young fans in Cleveland. The QB participated in his Browns teammate David Njoku’s celebrity softball game on Thursday. At the game, he got a pretty bold shoutout.

In an X video posted by Dov Kleiman, Sanders greeted the fans near the stands. He had an interaction with two young Cleveland Browns supporters. The kids were praising Sanders and saying, "You're QB1," "You're gonna take us to the Super Bowl this year" and "You're the GOAT."

The video instantly went viral in the NFL world, and fans shared their reactions in the post's comments section.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Delusional kids," a fan said.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

"Kids are delusional. Just like Shedeur was when he thought he was a first round pick," a fan tweeted.

"He's definitely paying them," a fan added.

Expand Tweet

Some fans said Sanders won't start for the Browns over Joe Flacco.

"Yeah, 5 yr olds know everything there is to know about the NFL! haha, he has no chance of starting! He'll be lucky if he isn't cut or traded by August!" a fan said.

"This is why everybody thought he was a first round pick cause social media hype up mid play on the field," wrote another fan.

"Joe Flacco > Shedeur Sanders," tweeted this fan.

The Cleveland Browns have Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel as their quarterbacks, along with Sanders. Many believe that Flacco will be the starter for the Browns.

Former Super Bowl champions told Shedeur Sanders to clean up his act

Shedeur Sanders picked up a second speeding ticket while going 101 mph at a 60 mph zone in Cleveland on Tuesday. This led to the young QB making negative headlines all over the news. NFL legend and sportscaster Mark Schlereth sent Sanders a bold warning on Friday's episode of "Breakfast Bowl."

"Being a late-round draft choice, nothing is guaranteed for you," Schlereth said. "So this is, to me, a failure of the intelligence test. At some point, you got to understand the situation.

"You can write legendary all over the place right in your pre-draft deal, but it doesn't make you legendary just because you've nicknamed yourself."

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Sanders and the Cleveland Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.