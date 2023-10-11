Denver Broncos injury report: Latest on Justin Simmons, Frank Clark for Fantasy Football Week 6

The Denver Broncos aren't playing decent football in 2023, and that's simply understating it. Sean Payton's franchise has started the season 1-4 and suffered the ignominy of getting 70 points put on them by the Miami Dolphins.

Nevertheless, despite the hype, coaching changes and affirmations, the Broncos aren't riding for the second straight season. Sean Payton's franchise isn't going to be getting any breathing space in the coming weeks, as they face the Kansas City Chiefs twice in the next three game days.

As if it couldn't get worse, even the Broncos are dealing with a slew of injuries to some key players. In this article, we will explore quite a number.

Denver Broncos Week 6 Injury Update

Ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they have some crucial players either out or questionable.

Safety Justin Simmons, linebacker Justin Strnad, linebacker Frank Clark, defensive tackle Mike Purcell and center Lloyd Cushenberry are all questionable for the game against the Chiefs, as they're battling with different injuries.

Furthermore, linebacker Baron Browning, safety Caden Sterns and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski are on the injured reserve. The franchise has felt their absences, as they're facing yet another losing season on the gridiron.

Justin Simmons' injury update

According to reports, Broncos safety Justin Simmons was a limited participant in Tuesday's general practice session. Simmons has been dealing with a hip injury this season but has continued to line up for the franchise.

Simmons led Denver's safeties in defensive snaps on Sunday against the Jets, so it's likely that his limitations at practice are purely maintenance-related. All things being equal, he should play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

Frank Clark's injury update

Broncos outside linebacker Frank Clark has dealt with a hip injury for the last couple of weeks. Clark has been unavailable since suffering the injury in Week 1, but has been upgraded to questionable ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Clark might play against the Chiefs, and his presence should add some bite to a blunt Denver Broncos defense. The Broncos will need all the help they can get against Patrick Mahomes and Co., with the Chiefs being one of the NFL's premier offensive franchises.