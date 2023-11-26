Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints didn't get off to a great start on Sunday afternoon. In an NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Carr, who has struggled at points this season, threw an interception in the red zone.

Instead of throwing into the arms of one of his teammates, Carr threw the pass right to the Falcons' safety Jessie Bates III. The safety returned the ball 92 yards down the field for a touchdown.

Carr faced the Atlanta Falcons twice when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders and has yet to get a victory. Now playing in the same division as Atlanta, he has been looking to do just that. His chances of doing so appeared to be a longshot early in Sunday's game.

Fans on social media took digs at the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Most fans mentioned the New Orleans Saints quarterback's lucrative contract, which he signed during the offseason.

Below are some of the comments about Carr's performance on Sunday afternoon:

Derek Carr's stats in 2023

This is Derek Carr's first season with the New Orleans Saints, and his arrival was highly anticipated. The Saints are 5-5 through ten games this season. Carr has completed 220 out of 334 passes, throwing for 2,231 yards. He has ten touchdowns and four interceptions.

In 15 games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, he threw for 3,522 yards and had 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. This was before he got benched in the two final games this season. Las Vegas decided to move on from Carr and signed Jimmy Garoppolo.

How much does Derek Carr make in 2023?

After nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr signed a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. The deal is worth $150 million, including $100 million fully guaranteed and a $28 million signing bonus.

Carr's contract will pay him between $30 million and $50 million each season. However, for the 2023 NFL season, the Saints quarterback's contract was restructured, and he is due to make $1.5 million in base salary. The remainder of the salary was then paid as bonuses for the quarterback.