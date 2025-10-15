  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Derek Carr's brother reveals possibility of Saints legend's return to NFL after surprising retirement

Derek Carr's brother reveals possibility of Saints legend's return to NFL after surprising retirement

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 15, 2025 16:28 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
Derek Carr's brother reveals possibility of Saints legend's return to NFL after surprising retirement - Source: Imagn

Quarterback Derek Carr announced his surprise NFL retirement last offseason, despite two years remaining on his $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, signed in 2023.

Ad

He reportedly stepped down primarily because he didn't want to have surgery for a shoulder injury. Given that Carr is 34 years old, reasonably young for a modern QB, many are convinced that if his shoulder heals, he might make a comeback with another team.

In an interview with a local ABC TV station this week, Carr's brother, David, hinted that a comeback is not out of the question for the four-time Pro Bowler if the circumstances are right.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I think that if a scenario shows itself, which historically those have popped up, and obviously God forbid you don’t want a quarterback on a team that is a contender to go down, but this stuff happens, so Derek will definitely be ready if that situation arises,” David said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Derek Carr was effective for the Saints in 2024 in limited appearances, tallying 15 touchdowns and five picks in 10 games.

Ad
Ad

Derek Carr turned down the chance to play for the Bengals after Joe Burrow's long-term injury

After a winning start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals have lost four consecutive games without quarterback Joe Burrow due to a long-term toe injury.

Cincinnati acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns through a trade ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, but the veteran quarterback wasn't their first choice.

Ad

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Derek Carr was one player the Bengals tried to bring in, but the former Saints quarterback declined.

David Carr stated that the Bengals have a proven quarterback waiting in Burrow, which is why his younger brother didn't want to come out of retirement to join the team.

Ad
"Derek would like to be in a situation that obviously is a team that really needs a guy to come in and take them the long haul," David said. "There’s a feeling that maybe Joe Burrow might come back at some point this year — at least try to come back.
"I don’t know if Derek would feel comfortable being in a situation where he was to enter a team situation where the quarterback was hurt and he drove them all the way in, they got into the playoffs, and then he had to go sit on the sidelines. So I don’t think Derek would be interested in that scenario.”
Ad

Although there is currently no set date or timeframe for Burrow's return, there are reports that he might make a comeback from his turf toe injury in December.

In 169 career games, Derek Carr passed for 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns, and 112 interceptions. He completed 65.1% of his passes and had a 77-92 regular-season record.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications