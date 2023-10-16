Deshaun Watson was given a massive $230 million deal to be the franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. However, Browns fans have been going after the former first-round pick since he arrived at the franchise.

The team was without Watson in Week 6, but Cleveland handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season.

Fans took to Twitter to troll Watson following the team's huge upset of San Francisco at home:

More fans reacted to the Browns' win over the 49ers, including the play of Watson's backup:

P.J. Walker started instead of Watson versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 and threw for 192 yards and 2 interceptions in the victory. The lone touchdown for the Browns came from running back Kareem Hunt in the second quarter.

Brock Purdy didn't have a great game for the 49ers in the loss, throwing for 125 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. That touchdown was thrown to Christian McCaffrey, who left the game with an oblique injury. The win gives the Browns a 3-2 record while the 49ers are 5-1.

Why didn't Deshaun Watson play against the 49ers in Week 6?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The three-time Pro Bowler missed the game due to an injury to his rotator cuff he suffered in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. A source told CBS Sports that the rotator cuff injury is a deep bruise in the back of the shoulder.

For the same reason, Watson missed the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens the following week. He was set to start that game but was a late scratch a few hours before the match kicked off.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson took his place in that game as the Browns fell to the Ravens. Doctors had cleared Deshaun Watson ahead of the game versus Baltimore as there was no structural scarring to the shoulder.

It is reported that the Browns are avoiding putting Watson on injured reserve, meaning he'd miss at least four games. There's optimism that he could start in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, and with a lot on the line, the Browns will be hoping he does.