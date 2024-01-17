“Deshaun Watson is starting to look like one of the biggest coach killers of all time”: Browns firing OC Alex Van Pelt sparks reactions from fans

The Cleveland Browns are making moves this offseason with Deshaun Watson's offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, being relieved of his duties.

After a good season that saw Cleveland handle their business without Watson as several quarterbacks tried their hand at leading before Joe Flacco was signed, the thought was that Van Pelt was doing a decent job.

Well, according to the Browns, it wasn't decent enough.

With Van Pelt fired, many are pointing fingers at Watson, with one fan calling him "the biggest coach killer of all time."

"First Bill O'Brien, then David Culley, now Alex Van Pelt. Deshaun Watson is starting to look like one of the biggest coach killers of all time. I'm assuming if Joe Flacco didn't save the Browns season Kevin Stefanski would have been the latest coach Watson would've gotten fired."

Other Browns fans gave their thoughts on the organization firing Alex Van Pelt.

So there are clearly differing views on Van Pelt being fired by the Browns, but the process now begins to find his replacement. Whoever it is will devise a game plan to get the best out of Deshaun Watson. Since his arrival in Cleveland, he has looked like a shell of the player who was doing great things in Houston.

Can Deshaun Watson rediscover his form in 2024?

While Watson was 5-1 as a starter last season, he only threw for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions before his injury.

With a need for a new offensive coordinator, the Browns are going to have to get someone who can get the best out of Watson.

In getting Watson on that fully guaranteed deal, Cleveland nailed their colors to the mast and now must do everything in their power to get the most out of him.

The Browns did a great job without him this season, winning 11 games, and that has to be the benchmark going forward, as one can argue that he is more talented than Flacco.

Just which way the Browns will go with their offensive coordinator search will be fascinating, with the key being getting someone who can get Watson back playing good football.