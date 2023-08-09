Desmond Ridder's NFC South is a division going incognito this year. This was never more obvious than when a reporter asked the Miami Dolphins' top cornerback about the Atlanta Falcons quarterback by name.

Howard had no clue who the quarterback was. In response to the story posted by PFN365 via JPAFootball, fans sided against the Falcons quarterback:

Others commented as well.

Who is Desmond Ridder?

Desmond Ridder at Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks

The Falcons quarterback of one of the most under-the-radar divisions in recent memory has big hopes of putting himself on the map. He also wants to, in the process, change his family's future for generations to come.

The quarterback was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in what many called one of the lightest quarterback drafts in recent times.

In that year, only Kenny Pickett was drafted in the first round. However, the Falcons quarterback didn't exactly embarrass himself in his rookie season, taking the team on a 2-2 roll to get the franchise to 7-10.

The pivot to the quarterback was brought about by a loss of faith in Marcus Mariota, as was documented up close by the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

In his four games of action, Desmond Ridder threw for two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 708 yards. He didn't explode a la Patrick Mahomes, but he didn't implode immediately, either. Apparently, he gave the team enough curiosity to head into the season with an open mind.

With his NFL career limited by his youth, his college production is still relevant as a key resource. The quarterback played for Cincinnati for all four seasons. He essentially maintained a consistent clip for all four years. In three of the years, he hovered around 20 touchdowns and between five and 10 interceptions.

However, in his final year, he saw a noticeable uptick in production just in time for the NFL Draft. Desmond Ridder completed 64.9 percent of his passes for a career-high 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His team also won big with the best record of his college career, going 13-1.

That isn't to say he didn't help the team win at a solid clip during his career. In 2018, they went 11-2. In 2019, they went 11-3. In 2020, they had 9-1 record.

Basically, while his stats don't pop as much as other standouts' do, his ability to win games might have gotten him to get picked on the second day instead of the third.

With 2023 now in motion, the quarterback hopes that sections like this one will be a thing of the past by January if not February.