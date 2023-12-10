Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has been skating on thin ice, and his performance in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 did not improve his standing among fans and analysts.

In the first quarter, the Falcons, trailing 3-0, drove the ball down the field and could have taken the lead, but Ridder missed the timing on a 3rd and goal pass attempt to a wide-open Bijan Robinson, forcing Atlanta to settle for a field goal.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Falcons' defense managed to get a quick stop and get the ball back in Ridder's hands, but the quarterback threw another ill-timed, ill-advised pass, which was picked off by Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III, setting up a 1st and goal for the visitors.

Expand Tweet

The Buccaneers capitalized and scored a touchdown to take a 10-3 lead. Late in the second quarter, Ridder was yet again caught napping, as he failed to feel the pressure and was sacked in the Falcons' endzone, resulting in a safety.

Expand Tweet

Fans were thoroughly unimpressed with the Falcons quarterback's mistakes and did not pull punches while criticizing him on social media. Here are some of the comments from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet