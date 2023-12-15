DeVante Parker injury update: Latest on Patriots WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker was designated as limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a knee ailment.

When the Pats played against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in Week 14, the wide receiver was sidelined. He may have an opportunity to get back to the field on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, though, given his limited practice activity this week.

Parker has 22 catches off 39 targets this season for 264 yards and no touchdowns.

What happened to DeVante Parker?

DeVante Parker had a knee issue last week, so going into the New England Patriots' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, he was categorized as "questionable." He eventually missed his third game of the season, as he was unable to get a fitness pass to play.

In the Week 13 shutout defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, Parker led the Patriots in receiving yards with 64 but only caught four of the nine attempts intended for him.

Following the Week-14 victory, which snapped their five-game losing streak, Patriots fans will be watching for full participation from Parker in Friday's practice as he looks to avoid an injury designation for Week 15.

When will DeVante Parker return?

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker was once again limited throughout practice on Thursday after he logged in the same capacity of practice on Wednesday.

Patriots fans were hoping to see the 30-year-old wideout completely back this week after he missed last week's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his limited practice involvement this week suggests he's not yet at 100%.

Parker should have no trouble suiting up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday if he can complete a full practice session on Friday.

There's a chance that the Patriots don't want to overwork their offensive weapons ahead of a crucial game because some of the other offensive players on the roster.

They include the likes of wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), have only been able to log limited practice participations this week.