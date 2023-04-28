The Kansas City Chiefs drafted defensive edge Felix Anudike-Usomah with the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played for Kansas State during his collegiate career, and will now play for his home team in the NFL.
Although the Chiefs have drafted very well over the last few years courtesy of the general manager Brett Veach, some fans were not happy with the decision to draft Usomah.
Here's how upset Chiefs fans reacted to it on social media:
Upset Kansas City Chiefs fans wanted the franchise to look for better options or trade down to get Felix Anudike-Usomah. However, not all fans were upset. Some would rather have trust in Brett Veach and think that he did a great job. Here's how they reacted:
The Chiefs have become the modern-day New England Patriots and their draft picks have usually turned out to be great. The team was required to get better defensively for next season, and the decision to draft Usomah could prove to be significant.
Felix Anudike-Usomah will serve as Frank Clark's replacement for the Chiefs
The Chiefs released veteran DE Frank Clark at the start of the offseason. They didn't make any big-name signings to replace Clark, but instead, they opted to bring in Felix Anudike-Usomah.
Usomah has huge admiration for Clark, and the franchise will hope that he will be able to take on his role and form a solid duo with Chris Jones. Last season, the Chiefs drafted George Karlaftis in the first round, and he turned out to be a great player for them. Hopefully, Usomah will be able to follow the same path and contribute to wins for the reigning Super Bowl Champions next season.
The Chiefs are likely to make moves tomorrow in the draft as they have enough draft capital to fix the glaring holes in their team. Patrick Mahomes would love if the Chiefs are able to get him another good player on offense like they did last season by drafting Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator