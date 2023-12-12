Did NFL refs cheat during Vikings-Raiders? Minnesota fans convinced of wrongdoing in Week 14 snoozefest

The Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders played in one of the most impressive games in recent NFL history - but not in a good way. The two teams combined for exactly three points during the contest, with a sole field goal from the Vikings sealing the result.

But Vikings fans are upset with the referees over an incredibly bad spot by one of the referees. After a catch by Jordan Addison, the referee got the spot completely wrong as to where Addison went out of bounds.

Listen, it's only one yard. We all know that. But let's not forget that we're not talking about any low-score game: we're talking about a game that literally had three points over 60 minutes. You can understand why some fans would be upset in this specific case:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NFL referees upset another fanbase - this time, the Vikings

It's nothing new to see a fanbase upset with the zebras, but it's amazing how bad of a job they've been doing for the previous two seasons.

The game between the Colts and the Browns in Week 4 was decided in the closing seconds with a 39-38 win for Cleveland. While the game was a thrilling contest with an exciting end, the referees stepped up midway through the Browns' final drive that ended up with a touchdown. The Colts recovered a fumble that was canceled due to a questionable illegal contact and also had a defensive pass interference call that had the ball moved to the 1-yard line.

It can also happen in big games. Super Bowl LVII was an amazing game, but the end was engulfed in controversy. NFL referees came under fire for a holding call on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who supposedly held Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was trying to get to the end zone after receiving a pass from Patrick Mahomes.

It's nothing personal, Minnesota fans. We're just witnessing an awful job for every team, but there's no bias or anything. It can happen to all teams, and chances are your team is going to benefit from a bad call every once in a while as well.