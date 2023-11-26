Body language is everything in professional sports, and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson's was about as bad as it could be during the Cincinnati Bengals game.

With the Steelers moving the football, the Bengals ran a running play, and Johnson looked less than interested. He didn't even fire off the line to make his defender think about guarding him - he walked.

What made matters worse is that running back Jaylen Warren fumbled, and the ball went into Johnson's direction. But instead of trying to win the ball back, he turned his back on the play and walked away.

To say it wasn't a good look for Diontae Johnson is an understatement, and fans have teed off on the receiver.

Diontae Johnson's body language criticized by fans vs. Bengals

With the Steelers' offense not being very good this season despite their 6-4 record, Johnson is the team's second-leading receiver, as he has 335 yards on 26 receptions.

However, he might not add to that for a while after his poor play vs. the Bengals, with one fan saying he needs to be traded at halftime.

"He needs to get traded at halftime."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Johnson's effort vs. the Bengals.

So as we can see, not many are happy with Diontae Johnson's efforts, and it will be interesting to see if anything comes of it in the next couple of days.

Pittsburgh Steelers in playoff hunt after up and down season

The Steelers are one of the most unique teams this season. Their stats suggest that they should be losing nearly all of their games, but the team still sits at a respectable 6-4.

The Steelers only average 16.6 points per game (ranks 28th), so they struggle to put up points, but perhaps the defense is what stirs this team's drink?

Yes, yes it does.

The defense, led by TJ Watt, only gives up 19.5 points a game (ranks 7th), and has forced 11 turnovers in their last six games.

So that works, but the offense under Kenny Pickett struggles each and every week. Now, with Diontae Johnson's body language, they might be down a receiver moving forward.

The odd thing is that Pittsburgh is still well and truly in the playoff hunt. But regardless of the outcome of the game, all the early questions that Mike Tomlin will answer could be about Johnson.