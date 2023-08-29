"Does this mean Von Miller won’t start on PUP?": Giants’ Boogie Basham trade has Bills fans spinning theories on $120,000,000 LB

On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills traded defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants. The former second-round draft pick is the latest move by the Giants to reinforce their defense. The Bills and Giants swapped late-round draft picks in 2024 in the trade. While that is great news for Giants fans, it leaves Bills fans with some questions.

Trading Basham has gotten many Bills fans excited about the possibility of Von Miller getting closer to a return. Miller has been out since the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions in 2022. He suffered a season-ending knee injury that left the Bills without their top defensive end.

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year deal worth a whopping $120 million in March 2022.

While Von Miller is expected to miss at least the first few games of the season, trading Basham could mean the team is confident of his return. The conversation on social media revolved around Miller's impending return and the Giants trading for defensive help.

Giants' trade for Boogie Basham leads to release of Oshane Ximines

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen doesn't seem to have any issue with making a necessary move. The Giants had been concerned about their pass rushing, and on Tuesday, Schoen traded for Boogie Basham. Schoen was partly responsible for drafting Basham in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Wake Forest.

With NFL teams cutting down their rosters to 53 players, there are some difficult decisions that need to be made. With the trade for Boogie Basham, the Giants are now expected to cut defensive end Oshane Ximines.

Ximines was a third-round pick out of Old Dominion in 2019. Although he has shown some upside throughout the last few seasons, the Giants feel that Basham is a better option for the defense. The Giants may have also suspected that Basham could have ended up on waivers with the surplus of defensive players that the Bills currently have.

Swapping late-round draft picks to get the player they wanted was a better option. The Giants traded for versatile defensive player Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals just last week.

Ximines will likely be picked up by another team looking for defensive depth.

