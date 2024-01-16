Tua Tagovailoa underperformed during his first playoff game for the Miami Dolphins. Under freezing conditions, the former Alabama standout finished with 20 completions for 199 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That defeat ended a season wherein they had a share of the AFC's top playoff spot at one point. But after starting the season at 9-3, they went 2-4, including that Wild Card Round defeat.

After that game, the Dolphins are at a crossroads regarding Tagovailoa's contract situation. One of the choices is giving him a long-term deal based on what his fellow quarterbacks earn.

Dolphins react to estimated annual value of Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension

The JPAFootball Twitter account shared that the Miami Dolphins plan to make Tua Tagovailoa their long-term quarterback. General Manager Chris Grier mentioned to the media that he has contacted the quarterback's representatives regarding their willingness to make him their franchise signal-caller.

If the contract extension pushes through, JPAFootball estimates his average annual value to be $40 million.

A Dolphins fan quoted this tweet and stated:

"I've officially retired from being a fan of this poverty org. I will be taking my talents elsewhere."

On the contrary, another football fan said:

"The only way to fix this is firing Chris Grier right now before he gives Tua a contract!"

Below are more reactions to Tua Tagovailoa's potential contract extension with the Dolphins.

The comments above range from those who want Tua Tagovailoa to get a contract extension with the Dolphins at a fair price, those who want him signed but of a lower value, and those who want him to leave Miami.

As always, agents build their negotiation strategy based on their client's recent performance and comparable salaries at his position. While Tagovailoa struggled during their cold Wild Card Round game, he led the league in passing yards (4,624) during the regular season.

His 388 completions are fourth in the league, while his 29 touchdown passes tie him with Josh Allen in fifth place. More importantly, he completed a regular season for the first time in his NFL career.

Aside from those factors, the Dolphins' front office will also consider his injury history before extending a fair offer.

Will Tua Tagovailoa be traded?

If the Dolphins don't believe in Tua Tagovailoa as a long-term option, they could trade him for draft picks, giving them more chances to fortify their roster. After which, they can sign a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins as a bridge play-caller for some seasons.

The Dolphins could also let his contract play out and give him the franchise tag in 2025, extending their negotiation.

The 2024 NFL season will be his last year under his rookie-scale contract. He will play under a fifth-year option worth $23.171 million. Therefore, the time is ticking for the Dolphins to finalize their plans regarding their quarterback.