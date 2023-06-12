The Minnesota Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook over reported money issues. The 27-year-old is now a free agent as he looks to continue his career somewhere else.

The two teams that keep popping up are the Buffalo Bills (Cook's brother plays there) and the Miami Dolphins (Cook's hometown). But while other teams are reportedly interested as well, no contract offers have come forth thus far. The reason could be that Cook was looking for a big contract.

“Dalvin Cook is not looking to sign a $4-5 million contract, that is not going to happen. This is going to be a significant contract," journalist Tom Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen show.

One NFL fan said that no team will sign the running back for "that kind of money."

"No one’s signing him for that kind of money."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Cook's reported want for a bigger contract.

Powered by Jamie Richard Tankersley @PartesanJournal @NFL_DovKleiman @TomPelissero Not going to get that. His injuries have relegated him to a 2nd tier RB on paper....He needs to sign a one year deal and show he still has the ability 2 be a big time back>Has to be the right team...Denver, Bills, Miami, Bengals @NFL_DovKleiman @TomPelissero Not going to get that. His injuries have relegated him to a 2nd tier RB on paper....He needs to sign a one year deal and show he still has the ability 2 be a big time back>Has to be the right team...Denver, Bills, Miami, Bengals

So it appears that many fans are skeptical that Cook will get the kind of money he is asking for. With the running back position being seriously diminished in recent months as Ezekiel Elliott is still a free agent, many wonder what will happen to both backs who are still out in the cold.

Where could Dalvin Cook sign?

There are a host of teams who could do with Dalvin Cook's services, but it seems like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are the frontrunners for his signature.

Money will obviously be a factor as not many teams pay running backs big money anymore. There is also a thought that eventually Cook will take a pay cut and sign with a team.

If Cook plays for the Bills, he would be the team's lead back behind Josh Allen. It would represent perhaps his best chance at winning a Super Bowl.

Then there's the Dolphins. Dalvin Cook's hometown looks like another possible destination and under Mike McDaniel's scheme, Cook could be a big-time player, but again, money will be the determining factor.

In all likelihood, teams will wait until the end of training camp to make a move, or if a long-term injury happens to a player and a team needs a running back.

But for now, there is no incentive for teams to go after Cook with the market quiet. Instead, teams will bide their time and wait for the chance to strike at their price, not Dalvin Cook's.

