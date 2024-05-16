The Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL today, being able to burn defenders on the field with long catches and scores. On Wednesday, however, he decided to apply his speed to social media.

The Dolphins released their schedule on Wednesday with the help of their eight-time Pro Bowl wideout, and it was extremely fast and short, at just over 20 seconds.

However, some fans were not impressed:

More of the condemnation can be seen below:

"We waited all day for that?" one angrily asked.

"LMAOOOOOOOO THIS THE LAZIEST W I EVER SEEN," another's ridicule went.

"Can yall hire me? I got more creativity in my big toe", another sarcastically begged.