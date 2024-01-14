Dolphins fans were left frustrated with Tua Tagovailoa and and advocated for signing someone like Kirk Cousins to make a Super Bowl run. The Chiefs mauled the Dolphins 26-7 in the AFC Wildcard round to end the season for this talented Miami team. Despite being the most explosive regular season offense, they failed to find their fee in the playoff game.

This is something that was not surprising, though, as the Dolphins had struggled to beat teams with wining records this season. A case in point was why they were facing the Chiefs in the first point away from home. Had they won their last game against the Buffalo Bills, they would have been in their own stadium taking on Josh Allen again.

Despite having the explosive pace of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the other side, Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to do his best against playoff caliber teams. Even in the touchdown that they scored today, it was Hill who had to adjust to catch the ball before making his speed count.

Dolphins fans want to move on to Kirk Cousins after defeat against the Chiefs in playoff game

Miami fans, therefore, believe that the way they can solve their problems is by getting an elite passing quarterback. Kirk Cousins was the leader in passing touchdowns this season prior to his Achilles injury and they think that the Dolphins should set their targets on him and look to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. According to them, it would make them Super Bowl contenders. Here are some of the best reactions on the platform.

Can Kirk Cousins be the answer for the Dolphins?

Kirk Cousins will become a free agent at the end of the season and would be able to sign with any team. Currently, he has a career yards per attempt of 7.6, while Tua slightly overshadows him at 7.7. But in the first two years without Tyreek Hill, the Dolphisn quarterback was down at 6.6 yards per attempt.

Therefore, it is not unreasonable to assume that Kirk Cousins could do significantly better if he were to come down to Miami. A trade like the one the Los Angeles Rams did with the Detroit Lions could be a win-win situation .Just as the Rams sent Jared Goff, a younger quarterback, to Detroit in order to get Matthew Stafford, a better passer, on a team that they felt could win the Super Bowl, the Dolphins could do the same with Cousins and Tagovailoa.