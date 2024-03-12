Dolphins free agency: Tyreek Hill reveals why he's "not tripping" as Miami loses key players

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn't concerned with his team's slow start to NFL free agency. On the opening day of free agency, the Dolphins saw key players like Christian Wilkins and Andrew van Ginkel sign with other teams.

Several Miami fans were not happy that Chris Grier couldn't re-sign them, but Hill says he isn't concerned at all.

"I know Grier in his bag secretly right now so I’m not tripping," Hill wrote on X.

Hill's comments are no doubt something many Dolphins fans will be glad to hear as they aren't thrilled with Miami's slow start to free agency.

Dolphins free agency outgoings so far

To begin the 2024 NFL free agency, the Miami Dolphins haven't had any major moves, but have seen some key players leave.

Christian Wilkins, DT

Christian Wilkins signed with the Raiders

The biggest loss for Miami is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilkins was drafted 13th overall by Miami in 2019 and spent his first five seasons with the team. Last season, he recorded 65 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel signed a two-year $20 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings to open free agency. Van Ginkel has spent five years with Miami and last season recorded 69 tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Robert Hunt, G

Robert Hunt signed a massive five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers to open free agency. Hunt has been Miami's starting right guard and is considered one of the top guards in all of football.

Brandon Jones, S

Brandon Jones signed a three-year $22.5 million with the Denver Broncos. Jones recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery this season.

Dolphins' cap space in 2024

Miami got cap-compliant after the team restricted the contract of Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins entered the day projected to be around $3.6 million under the cap, according to OverTheCap.com, but they still could restructure other contracts to create more cap space if needed.

One possible way to create cap space is to re-sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and lower his $23 million cap number in 2024 as Chris Grier has made it clear the plan is to sign his QB to a contract extension.

"So the goal is to have him here long-term playing at a high level," Grier said, via the team website. "That's always the goal and we'll continue to communicate with him through the offseason here. Like we've always said in the past, you guys know me, we don't really talk in the media through all that stuff, so we'll just keep all those talks internal and with his reps."

However, entering free agency, Miami was barely under the salary cap.