Dolphins pair Jalen Ramsey with 6’2”, 202-pound CB in latest mock draft

The Miami Dolphins have several needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft but cornerback is a major one.

The Dolphins have Jalen Ramsey locking down one half of the field, but Miami needs to complement the star cornerback. With that, The Athletic released the latest mock draft that saw Miami select Will Johnson, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound corner from Michigan.

"If this happens on draft night, Dolphins fans might start shouting angrily at their TVs, upset their team passed on an offensive lineman," Jim Ayello wrote.

"I get it. I strongly considered taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker here, but I couldn’t pass on the elite upside of Johnson — especially at a major position of need for Miami.

The analyst said Miami needs to look to replace Ramsey soon as he will be 31 next season. He believes Johnson would be a good fit as he can play alongside the star corner for a year or two and then take over as the top cornerback, as he is a physical corner who can be a playmaker and force turnovers.

Johnson is one of the top cornerbacks heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The Wolverines star dealt with injuries last season, but was a key reason why Michigan won the 2023 national championship.

In his college career, Johnson had nine interceptions and seven pass defenses, and he was a true shutdown corner.

Michigan coach praises Will Johnson

Will Johnson was a star cornerback for the Wolverines in his college career.

Wolverines defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan heaped praise on Johnson ahead of the NFL Draft, via The Athletic:

“There’s a lot of guys that are 6-2, 200 pounds and can run and tackle and all that. I think he does that with the best of them. The other stuff that he has that people don’t realize, that’s what separates him. That’s why he’ll be very successful at whatever the hell he chooses to do.”

If Johnson does get drafted by Miami, he would bolster the Dolphins' defense and form a great lockdown corner with Ramsey.

