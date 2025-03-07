“Don't know if Russell Wilson can lead you to a Super Bowl” - Former NFL QB highlights concerns about signing 10x Pro Bowler

Russell Wilson's magic might be gone, and Chase Daniel isn’t afraid to say it. The former NFL QB isn’t convinced Wilson can lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the promised land, questioning both his recent play and his long-term viability as a franchise leader.

"The thing with Russ—I don't know if Russ can lead you to a Super Bowl, but I know Russ can play good ball," Daniel said on the "Scoop City" podcast (23:54).

"And so, what does that contract look like? $25 million? $30 million? And, you know, you're sort of paying for what he's done. Yeah, he didn’t play well down the stretch, and you don’t want to embarrass him—like, all that stuff.”

Wilson's late-season slump only fuels those concerns. After a promising start, the Steelers' offense had collapsed, losing four straight and stumbling into the postseason as a wild-card after once leading the AFC North. The drop-off has been steep: Wilson threw for over 400 yards against Cincinnati but managed just 128 yards, his season-worst, against the Eagles.

Turnovers are another red flag. Wilson has at least one giveaway in each of his last three games, including back-to-back outings with both an interception and a fumble. The Steelers brought him in for veteran stability, but lately, he’s been anything but.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields sits on the bench, waiting.

With Pittsburgh looking flat and uninspired, Daniel's words ring louder. The Steelers can either recognize the problem now or watch Russell Wilson lead them to another early playoff exit.

Steelers eye Justin Fields as QB1, Russell Wilson as backup plan

The Steelers are in the market for a quarterback, and their priority is clear: Justin Fields comes first, while Russell Wilson remains the fallback option.

"They prefer Justin Fields, and they're going to move forward with the thought of trying to sign him," Steelers insider Mark Kaboly said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“But things can happen between now and Wednesday. Justin is in no hurry to get signed right now. He has all the power in the relationship right now. I mean, he's considering how needy the NFL is in quarterback situation."

Fields played six games for Pittsburgh last season, and those performances have boosted his stock. He showcased his mobility, arm strength and ability to extend plays–qualities that make him a hot commodity in a QB-needy league. The Steelers want him back and are expected to make a strong push.

However, if Fields signs elsewhere, Pittsburgh could turn to Wilson. The veteran QB had an up-and-down stint, struggling late in the season as the Steelers lost four straight.

With free agency opening in days, the Steelers have a decision to make. Fields is QB1 on their board, but Russell Wilson remains the insurance policy.

