"Don't let him leave without a contract" - Patriots fans send message to GM Eliot Wolf as Stefon Diggs visits Foxborough

The New England Patriots were keen on adding an elite wide receiver to their roster this offseason and made Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin their top target. However, the 29-year-old wideout decided to sign a three-year, $66 million extension to stay in Florida and reportedly turned down a more significant offer from the Patriots.

Ad

New England stayed out of the DK Metcalf and Cooper Kupp sweepstakes, with Metcalf joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kupp returning to the Seattle Seahawks. With their options narrowing, the presumption was the team would rely on the draft to add an elite receiver. However, news broke Wednesday that the Patriots are hosting former Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs for a visit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patriots fans on social media were caught off guard by the update and pleaded with the front office to sign him immediately.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"DON'T LET HIM LEAVE WITHOUT A CONTRACT ELIOT," one fan commented.

"Please do not blow this Patriots," - another said.

"Lock the doors until he signs," another quipped.

"Sign him asap," another added.

Stefon Diggs stats: WR would be a big addition to Patriots' receiving corps

Under normal circumstances, Stefon Diggs wouldn’t be available two and a half weeks after free agency began. However, the 31-year-old wide receiver is still searching for a team as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered in the Texans’ Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before the injury, Diggs was having a stellar debut season in Houston. He had caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was building strong chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud and likely would have been offered a new deal by the Texans had he not sustained the season-ending injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Remarkably, just four months after tearing his ACL, Diggs is already back on the field and working to prepare for the 2025 season. He was recently seen running drills with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith in Florida.

The Patriots have seemingly taken note of his workouts and are bringing him in to gauge whether he’ll be ready in time for the season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.