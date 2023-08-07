Alvin Kamara found himself in legal woes last year following his involvement in a fight in Las Vegas. It was a bad look for the Saints' veteran running back as the incident took place during Pro Bowl week.

Many people chimed in on the matter entering the upcoming NFL season, including former President Donald Trump's favorite author Nick Adams.

Adams quoted tweeted a tweet with Cooper Kupp, calling Kamara a "criminal thug." Fans quickly took to Twitter to slam Adams' comment on the running back:

Maté Magyar @MateMagyar @NickAdamsinUSA Just admit you’re a racist for saying the t-word!

Jake @Edmontonoil97 @NickAdamsinUSA Nickels hates people of color. That. Is. Fact.

Some fans noted that Adams commented that he boycotted the NFL and didn't care for his opinion on Kamara:

Gary Dawson @Gary44349609 @NickAdamsinUSA How's that NFL boycott working out Nick ?

Norbeck Traci @NorbeckTraci @NickAdamsinUSA What do you care - you don’t watch NFL

Kevin @NCBillsfan88 @NickAdamsinUSA I know you said you quit the NFL long time ago

However, there were a few fans who acutally sided with Nick Adams when it comes to Alvin Kamara:

Scotty Pimpin (Alpha Male) @realScottyPimp @NickAdamsinUSA That thug Kamara should get life in prison AT A MINIMUM

Gray Fox @ultragrayfox360 @NickAdamsinUSA Kamara should've been banned from the NFL, but we all know the NFL would rather ban Tim Tebow, who plays the game the right way!

Marlowe S Beale @bergheim_max @NickAdamsinUSA Nick can you teach a course on how not to be a thug

The New Orleans Saints star apologized for his actions even before Commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the suspension:

"Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I'm a man. Anything I've ever done in my life, I've stood on and I can take accountability for. I can say when I'm wrong, and I was completely wrong.

"I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother, I embarrassed myself, I embarrassed this city and the shield, obviously I embarrassed the NFL."

Last season, Kamara had 1,387 yards from scrimmage (897 yards rushing and 490 yards receiving). He led the team in rushing yards and third in receiving yards in the 2022 season.

When will Alvin Kamara return to action?

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara is eligible to return to the Saints on Sept. 25 after serving his three-game suspension. The running back can still participate in the preseason.

He will miss the team's home opener versus the Titans and two road games against the Panthers and Packers.

New Orleans will need a running back in light of Kamara's early-season absence. The team is reportedly bringing in Kareem Hunt, who was released by the Browns this offseason.

Hunt saw limited action in Cleveland's backfield last season as he rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns.

This offseason, New Orleans signed former Lions running back Jamaal Williams and took Kendre Miller in this year's NFL draft.

