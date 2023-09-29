Last week, Taylor Swift was present at the Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. As per various reports, the pop star, along with the tight end and other Chiefs players had a private party after the win over the Chicago Bears.

Kelce and Swift have been the talk of the town ever since, and many notable people have spoken about them. Former American President Donald Trump recently also had something to say about them.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Caller, Trump said this about Kelce and Swift:

“I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not, most likely not.”

Trump, as expected, had an odd reaction to the Travis Kelce- Taylor Swift relationship rumors, and is skeptical that they will date for a long time.

Despite this, Swift and Kelce have not yet confirmed their relationship, as they both wish to maintain their privacy for the time being. However, there will be no shortage of coverage surrounding them, as numerous media outlets and sports analysts are eager to discuss them.

Taylor Swift will be present to see another game of Travis Kelce, Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, New York, on Sunday. As per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Taylor Swift will be in attendance for the second straight week to watch Kelce and the Chiefs.

The NFL hasn't missed the opportunity and is doing everything possible for the better marketing of the league with the help of Swift's popularity.

Last week, Swift was seen celebrating when Kelce scored a touchdown, and all eyes will be on her once again as the Chiefs are likely to come away with another win.

As for Travis Kelce, he missed the first game of the season due to a knee injury but is now fully healthy. He has scored touchdowns in both the games that he has played this season, and will probably another score another one Sunday. Patrick Mahomes is playing great, and the Chiefs are in great position to defend their Super Bowl title.

