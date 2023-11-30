Donna Kelce opens up on family's growing fame amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has taken over headlines across the world. While Swift is used to being in the spotlight, it is something new for the All-Pro tight end. This applies to the Kelce family as a whole even more.

Donna Kelce, Travis' mother, addressed the fame in a People exclusive clip from a Good Morning America and Impact x Nightline interview:

“I think it’s just one of those things in life that just somehow things happen, and then exponentially they just grow. And this year it's just been one week after another after another, and it just seems like it's just never going to stop."

In the same interview, Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, also spoke on the growth in fame:

“I was on the outside at the beginning because I married in. The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms. They’re a pretty small family so there is a little bit of an adjustment. But It feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there and it is as fun as you think it is.”

Kylie has been married to the Eagles star since 2018 and they have three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. She was recently a part of an auction in which the money went toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

She modeled a vintage 1990s Eagles jacket that was autographed by her. It saw multiple bids, including a $62K bid from actor and Eagles fan Rob McElhenney.

The Eagles vintage jacket modeled by Kylie Kelce

However, on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, it was finally revealed who won the jacket. It was McElhenney's wife, actress Kaitlin Olsen, who won with a $100K bid.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift have attended multiple Chiefs games together

The duo of Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift have attended several Kansas City Chiefs games together this season. Both were first seen in attendance together in Week 3 when Kansas City hosted the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

The following week saw them at MetLife Stadium where the Chiefs faced the New York Jets.

In Week 6, Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce were there to watch Travis Kelce against the Denver Broncos. As Swift's Eras Tour is on hiatus until Feb. 2024, time will tell if we will see them in a suite at a Chiefs game once again.