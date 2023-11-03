Drew Barrymore offers a solution for Taylor Swift to attend Super Bowl during Eras Tour in Japan

Taylor Swift has watched four of the six Kansas City Chiefs wins this season. If everything goes well, they could go to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But while that’s possible, Taylor Swift might not make it to the big game because of her Eras World Tour Japan leg. However, actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore found a way for Swift to finish her concert and return to America in time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drew Barrymore shares a timeline on how Taylor Swift can watch Super Bowl LVIII in person

In a recent episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew Barrymore raised the concern that Taylor Swift might not make it to Super Bowl LVIII. The 12-time Grammy Award winner will perform in the fourth and final night of her Eras World Tour stop in Japan’s Tokyo Dome.

But Barrymore wrote on a whiteboard an itinerary Swift can follow. She started saying:

“So if she (Swift) left Tokyo at midnight…”

Barrymore winked upon saying “midnight” in reference to Swift’s tenth studio album. The “Charlie’s Angels” actress continued:

“The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night's sleep.”

Barrymore went as far as selecting a flight and a seat that Swift could hop on to make it on time. She identified a $4,000 seat that leaves Haneda International Airport at 12:50 p.m. and arrives at Los Angeles International Airport at 5:50 on the 10th.

Expand Tweet

Will Travis Kelce and the Chiefs make it to Super Bowl LVIII?

This plan can only come into action if Kelce and the Chiefs will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII. Eight weeks into the 2023 season, the conference remains hyper-competitive with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins the same 6-2 mark with Kansas City.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills are at 5-3, while the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals are at 4-3. However, the odds are on Kansas City’s side, given their recent history.

The Chiefs have made it to five consecutive AFC Championship Games since Patrick Mahomes became their full-time starting quarterback. They’ve won three of those games and went on to win Super Bowls LIV and LVII.

Therefore, there’s a big chance that Travis Kelce might get his third Super Bowl appearance. It’s up to Taylor Swift if she can beat the clock and complete the trip from East to West.