Drew Ogletree domestic violence case: Charges against Colts TE dismissed 

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested in December 2023 on two charges of domestic battery. On Tuesday, those charges were dismissed in Hendricks County, Indiana.

FOX 59 obtained a copy of the court documents filed in Hendricks County. The motion to dismiss the charges states that there is a lack of evidence on all charges against Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree.

The court documents stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Subsequent interviews with all of the parties involved revealed information and evidence not provided to law enforcement on the night of the alleged incident.”

Expand Tweet

The Indy Star publication reported that Drew Ogletree, the tight end for the Indianapolis Colts, was arrested on December 29, 2023.

He was arrested on two charges of domestic battery. Police arrived at the scene after a call about a physical altercation between two adults. During the altercation, the Indianapolis Colts tight end's phone was reportedly broken.

Ogletree was then upset about his cell phone being damaged. He then allegedly 'body slammed' the other adult. The alleged incident occurred in front of a minor, which brought on an additional charge.

Drew Ogletree releases statement on charges being dismissed

Drew Ogletree's legal team issued a statement on his behalf late Tuesday afternoon, just after the domestic violence allegations against him were dropped. NFL Insider Tom Pelissero shared the statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement read:

“Today, the State of Indiana filed an unconditional dismissal of all charges against Andrew Ogletree. While preliminary investigations may have led to an arrest, that was only the start of the investigation process.

"Law enforcement officials continued their investigation into the facts of this case, and after completing their review of the evidence, the Hendricks County Prosecutor dismissed the case. Andrew has always maintained his innocence and he has been fully exonerated."

Expand Tweet

Despite the charges being dismissed, the NFL is still reviewing the case and the tight end is still on the Commissioner's Exempt list at the moment.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted tight end Drew Ogletree in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his college football career at Youngstown State.

He missed his entire rookie season in 2022 after tearing his ACL during training camp. He returned in 2023 and made his NFL debut. He appeared in 12 games last season but only had nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.