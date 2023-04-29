The Philadelphia Eagles continued to add Georgia Bulldogs players in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they selected CB Kelee Ringo in the fourth round. He became the third Bulldog member drafted by the team in the ongoing draft.

Philadelphia traded one pick in the first round to pick number nine, selecting top defensive prospect Jalen Carter.

They followed it up by selecting defensive end Nolan Smith with their 30th-overall pick in the first round. Ringo was the team's third pick in this year's draft.

Last year, Philly selected two Georgia Bulldogs defenders. They were Jordan Davis, with their first-round pick, and LB Nakobe Dean, in the third round.

NFL fans reacted to the Philadelphia Eagles selecting three Georgia Bulldogs defenders in this year's draft. Some called them the Philadelphia Bulldogs, while others thought that they won the draft.

StuOnTheBirdApp @StuInTheStu @RapSheet How do we keep letting the Eagles draft Georgia players @RapSheet How do we keep letting the Eagles draft Georgia players

Shaheed SZN @ShaheedWRLD @RapSheet Eagles lost the sb and decided they needed that championship experience across the board. Credit to the eagles making great picks @RapSheet Eagles lost the sb and decided they needed that championship experience across the board. Credit to the eagles making great picks

Eric Hovland @EricJHovland @RapSheet Seems the Eagles scouting department just set up shop in Athens. @RapSheet Seems the Eagles scouting department just set up shop in Athens.

Sixx @HondaF1Fan @RapSheet The NFL really let the eagles get the best defense so easily bro @RapSheet The NFL really let the eagles get the best defense so easily bro

Shadow @DarksHad0W0__X @RapSheet Georgia Eagles. In all seriousness they are having an amazing defensive draft @RapSheet Georgia Eagles. In all seriousness they are having an amazing defensive draft

Philadelphia Eagles also acquired former Georgia Bulldog D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift during Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

After the Detroit Lions made a surprising first-round pick by selecting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall, running back D'Andre Swift requested a trade.

On Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions granted him his wish and traded him to Philadelphia. Philly sent the Lions a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

Swift joins running back Rashaad Penny, who signed with the team this off-season in free agency. Boston Scott re-signed with the team in free agency. The team lost running back Miles Sanders, who ran for 1,000 yards last season, and who signed with the Carolina Panthers this off-season. Philadelphia also added Sidney Brown and Tyler Steen in the draft.

In the last year, Philadelphia have added six Georgia Bulldogs alumni to their roster. It's safe to say that the Eagles' scouts and coaches like the prospects out of Athens, Georgia.

