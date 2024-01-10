The Carolina Panthers are in search of a new head coach and they've already begun the process. After firing Frank Reich following a 1-10 start this season, the Panther have already requested to meet with over 10 candidates from all over the NFL. They will also meet up with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Panthers added to their list of head coaching candidates today. Per ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the team is expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for the opening.

Johnson joined the Eagles staff as a quarterback coach in 2021. When offensive coordinator Shane Steichen left last off-season to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Johnson was named the team's offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

The Eagles ranked seventh in points scored and eighth in total yardage this season, making them a top-10 offense in the NFL.

Eagles fans react to Panthers approaching the team about interviewing offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Upon hearing the news of Johnson getting an interview as the Carolina Panthers head coach, Eagles fans were happy to hear the news. Many Eagles fans seem to think Johnson isn't a good offensive coordinator and would be happy for the Panthers to take them off of their hands.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Carolina Panthers' off-season outlook

After a disappointing 2-15 season in 2023, the Carolina Panthers have a lot to do this off-season. The first step in their off-season approach is figuring out who their next head coach will be.

The Panthers hired Frank Reich as their head coach last off-season but fired him 11 games into his tenure.

While the Panthers hold the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the pick belongs to the Chicago Bears as part of last year's trade. As part of this trade, the Panthers moved up to select quarterback Bryce Young.

Young was the second-most sacked quarterback this season as the Panthers gave up a total of 62 sacks. Improving the offensive line will be one of, if not the biggest, focus for the Panthers this off-season.

As of right now, the Panthers have the fifth-most cap space next off-season with around $56 million. They have a number of key free agents such as edge rusher Brian Bruns, wide receiver DJ Chark, linebacker Frankie Luvu, and safety Vonn Bell.

This off-season is critical for the Carolina Panthers to nail and could set their franchise up in the right direction moving forward.