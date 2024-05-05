The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the best teams in the NFL over the past two seasons. They appeared in the Super Bowl two years ago and followed that up with the best record for most of the 2023 season. However, they collapsed down the stretch, resulting in a first-round exit in the NFL playoffs.

The franchise hopes to bounce back in the 2024 NFL season. The Eagles have reportedly been working hard during the offseason to fix whatever derailed them in the later portion of last year. The team's official X account recently shared a video of Jalen Huts and his teammates going hard in the weight room.

The video had some Eagles fans excited for the upcoming season.

"We coming for everything this year," another fan tweeted.

"Super Bowl loading," a fan tweeted.

Other fans are exercising caution with their outlook.

"The length Hurts goes to not read a defense in nuts," a fan tweeted.

"They just preparing for the tush push smh," another fan tweeted.

Following their NFC championship season in 2022, the Eagles won ten of their first 11 games in the 2023 NFL season. They completely collapsed after that, losing five of their final six games in the regular season. They also lost their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To get back on track, the franchise decided to sign Saquon Barkley during the free agency period this year. They stole one of the best overall running backs in the NFL away from their divisional rivals. The Eagles hope this will get them back to being Super Bowl contenders.

Eagles' odds to win Super Bowl LIX

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles entered last season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. It was after they came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2022 season. Now entering 2024 after their epic collapse at the end of last year, their odds of getting back there have taken a bit of a hit.

The Eagles' odds to win Super Bowl LIX (+1400) rank seventh among all NFL teams this year, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. They are the third-highest-ranked team in the NFC, trailing the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions with Week 1 just a few months away.