Philadephia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs had been a casualty of the NFL's brutal cut-down, but fans are now crying out for former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza to be on the team.

With rosters being cut down from 90 to 53 as the regular season approaches, the Eagles parted ways with Siposs, leaving a hole on their roster.

But Eagles fans believe that hole can be filled by Araiza, saying they want the former Bills punter on their team. Whether the team wants Araiza is another thing entirely, but there is a spot on the roster that needs to be filled.

One Eagles fan thinks that if Araiza becomes the team's punter, it's over for the league:

"Honest to god it’s over for the league if they let us get him."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the "Punt God" potentially lining up in the NFC East next season:

It looks like Eagles fans are all in on Araiza coming to the team, but whether or not Philadephia has another iron in the fire is unknown. One would imagine that by cutting Siposs, they have a plan for what they want to do at the punter position.

Will Matt Araiza help the Eagles?

Araiza at the NFL Combine.

NFL teams always need a good punter, but fans thinking that adding the former San Diego State star will mean bad things for the league might want to tap the brakes.

While Araiza is a good punter, it should be noted that he hasn't played in a regular season game yet.

But that might not deter the Eagles as they look to hold workouts to fix their punter situation now that Siposs has been released. It's unknown whether or not they want Matt Araiza to workout with them. But their fans certainly want the team to get him.

Araiza has already worked out for the New York Jets in May, and nothing came from it. So it remains to be seen if teams want to take a chance on him.

If Eagles fans had their way, Matt Araiza would likely be signed already.

