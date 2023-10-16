The Philadelphia Eagles entered their Week 6 game against the New York Jets with a 5-0 record looking to remain undefeated. Philadelphia was up by a score of 14-12 at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, New York drove down the field and took the lead on a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 20-14. That would end up being the final score in what is seen as an upset by the Jets, giving Philadelphia their first loss of the season.

Philadelphia fans took to Reddit to find someone to blame for the loss. Many turned to first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson as the fall guy:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Other fans shifted the blame on quarterback Jalen Hurts for the loss to the Jets:

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Comment byu/Thegrandmistressofoz from discussion ineagles Expand Post

Their offense had more total yards (348 to 244) and first downs (24 to 17) than the Jets. However, Philadelphia had four turnovers, including three interceptions by Hurts, tying a career-high in a game.

His final interception was thrown on a fourth down for a pass intended for wide receiver DeVonta Smith. It was picked off by defensive back Jordan Whitehead to seal the Jets win.

Johnson took over as the team's offensive coordinator when Shane Steichen was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts ahead of this season. It was the first win by quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets over Philadelphia in their last 13 meetings.

What does the loss do the Eagles in the NFC East standings?

The loss by the Eagles still keeps them atop the NFC East over the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys. Before Sunday, their last loss in a regular season game came back in Week 17 over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts and the Eagles will look to bounce back in Week 7 against one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins.

The game will be on Sunday Night Football under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field. We'll see if the Eagles can get their sixth win of the 2023 season versus the Dolphins.