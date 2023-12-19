Matt Patricia took over defensive play-calling duties for the Philadelphia Eagles from Sean Desai before their Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks. The change occurred after the defending NFC champions surrendered 75 points in their two previous games.

However, Patricia failed in his first game as the Eagles' de facto defensive coordinator after the Seahawks completed a game-winning drive in the final minute. Hence, the former Detroit Lions head coach is getting an earful from Eagles fans following that Monday Night Football defeat.

Matt Patricia getting criticized for losing debut for the Eagles

While Desai remains the team's defensive coordinator in name, senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia called the shots against the Seahawks. If there's any consolation with the change in responsibility, the Eagles surrendered only 20 points to the Seattle Seahawks.

However, they failed to stop the Seattle Seahawks from scoring a touchdown in their final fourth-quarter drive, even if they started from Philadelphia's eight-yard line. Their coverage miscues led to a 29-yard game-winning touchdown catch by Jaxon Smith-Njigba from quarterback Drew Lock.

This 20-17 result gives the Eagles their third straight loss. Meanwhile, one fan pointed the blame finger at the defensive play-caller by commenting:

“How is Matt Patricia still employed by an NFL team”

Another football follower posted:

“Matt Patricia became your defensive coordinator. Fugazi a**. Also Drew Lock Legacy drive!!!”

Here are other comments on Patricia's performance against a Seahawks team that snapped their four-game losing streak with this Monday Night Football home victory.

As the last commenter mentioned, the Detroit Lions fired Patricia as head coach after going 13-29-1 for the better part of three seasons. He did not finish his third season, as he was removed after 11 games in 2020

Worst yet, Lions players celebrated their time away from him with a mimosa party after their final regular season game in 2018. Despite that, the New England Patriots re-hired him as senior football advisor in 2021 and also became offensive line coach a year later.

Matt Patricia's defense failed to stop DK Metcalf during Seahawks' final drive

The Eagles did an excellent job in neutralizing Metcalf's big-play capability during the game's earlier stages. However, Patricia's schemes couldn't contain the All-Pro wideout during the game-winning drive.

Lock found Metcalf for completions of 18, six, and 34 yards before the game-winning touchdown to Smith-Njigba. Even the game-winning score was a defensive blunder for Philadelphia as James Bradberry was one-on-one with the former Ohio State standout.

While the Eagles have already clinched a postseason berth, this defeat dropped them to 10-4, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to take the NFC East lead. If that holds, Philadelphia might start the playoffs on the road during the Wild Card Round.

Despite the defeat, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced during the post-game press conference that he's sticking with Patricia as defensive coordinator in Week 16. It was also Sirianni's decision to change coaching personnel from Desai to Patricia.