Eagles fans react as Kylie Kelce lands Michelle Obama as guest on Not Gonna Lie - "Iconic"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:23 GMT
Michelle Obama will be a guest on Kylie Kelce
Michelle Obama will be a guest on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast

Kylie Kelce has been hosting the Not Gonna Lie podcast for only three and a half months, and it has secured its highest-profile guest to date. On Wednesday, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced via the podcast's official Instagram page that former First Lady Michelle Obama would be talking with her on tomorrow's episode:

And fans could not help but be excited:

"Iconic," one fan wrote.

"Royalty in the building"
"This is crazy!! @nglwithkylie you are killing it with your podcast! So happy for you! You are so natural and fun!"

More fans chimed in to share their excitement about the guest and also lauded Kelce for the work she's been doing.

"Rock on! This is amazing you got to interview her!"
"I am sorry, what??! Michelle Obama?! Kylie Kelce you are beyond killing it and so is Queen Emma."
"Kylie is f***ing crushing it. Damn."
Since its premiere last December, Not Gonna Lie has featured the likes of Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, FS1 and Amazon pre-game host Charissa Thompson, NFL wives Kristin Juszczyk and Allison "Kuch" Kuczarczyk, and even Jason Kelce himself on air.

Kylie Kelce's "Kegs for Pregs" Liquid Death commercial, explained

Yesterday, canned water brand Liquid Death revealed its latest commercial: "Kegs for Pregs", starring a visibly pregnant Kylie Kelce:

The video begins inside a bar, where she tells an annoyed female bystander that she has been having plenty of the drink and is now wishing that the brand had a larger container for it than its usual cans.

Right on cue, as the bystander can only gasp, a bartender slides a keg of Liquid Death down the counter as a male choir sings this line twice:

"Kegs for pregs, you're drinking for two! Kegs for pregs, so throw back a few!"
The camera pans out to reveal more pregnant women (and a man with a protruding stomach) drinking Liquid Death. In the midst of the sequence, she says:

"That's right pregs! Liquid Death is taking my favorite water from actual mountains and putting it in a limited edition keg. All for me and my unborn child! Drink up!"

As the video ends, Kylie is driving home when a police officer pulls her over. She tells him while proudly revealing a keg of the water:

"Why yes officer, I have been drinking... For two!"

Only a few hundred kegs will be produced, each costing $20 exclusively through Liquid Death's website.

