“Eagles are FRAUDS”: Jalen Hurts’ team gets flamed by fans after losing to Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a shocking 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. The Eagles defense was once again the weak link of the team as Kyler Murray led his team to a go-ahead touchdown drive with just 32 seconds left on the clock.

Murray threw for 232 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception while James Conner rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator last season and many fans blamed him for the team's loss in Super Bowl. However, it seems like the Eagles defense has gotten a lot worse after Gannon's exit.

Fans on social media didn't shy away from trolling the reigning NFC champions. Here's how they reacted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jalen Hurts played considerably well but the Eagles defense like usual let the team down. With this loss to the Cardinals, the Eagles are now 11-5 on the season. They no longer hold their destiny in their own hands as the Dallas Cowboys will win the division if they win in Week 18.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles could end up as the fifth seed in the playoffs

Jalen Hurts: Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles

If the Cowboys win in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders then they will be the second seed heading into the playoffs. That will result in the Eagles finishing as the fifth seed and playing the whole playoffs on the road.

They could face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round and Nick Sirianni needs to gather the team to get back on track. They have lost four of their last five games and similar to the Kansas City Chiefs are in danger of an early exit from the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts need to lead his team from the front and even if they enter the playoffs as the fifth seed they are more than capable of defeating the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on any given day.