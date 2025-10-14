  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Eagles legend raises questions after Za'Darius Smith announces retirement abruptly after consecutive losses

Eagles legend raises questions after Za'Darius Smith announces retirement abruptly after consecutive losses

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:49 GMT
Denver Broncos v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Eagles legend raises questions after Za'Darius Smith announces retirement abruptly after consecutive losses

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered an unexpected setback when Za'Darius Smith announced his sudden retirement. The veteran edge rusher made this decision on Monday, after their Week 6 loss against the New York Giants last Thursday.

Ad

Ex-Eagles legend and two-time Super Bowl champion, Chris Long, was also taken aback by Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement announcement. He shared a tweet on X, opening up his thoughts on the situation while wishing the veteran edge rusher the best of luck for his future.

"Great career- no idea what's going on up there but regardless, Big Z was one of my favorite players to watch."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith began his NFL journey with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2015. He went on to play for several teams, including the Packers, Vikings, Browns, and the Lions. In September, he signed a one-year deal worth $9 million to play for the Eagles this season.

Za'Darius Smith played in five games for Nick Sirianni's team this season. He recorded 10 total tackles along with 1.5 sacks. Throughout his 11-year NFL career, the veteran edge rusher played in 145 total games. He tallied a total of 343 tackles, 70.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss, and 176 quarterback hits.

Ad

Za'Darius Smith expresses gratitude to all the NFL teams he played for during his professional career

The veteran edge rusher announced his retirement through a post on Instagram. He shared several photos of himself throughout his entire NFL career.

In the caption, Za'Darius Smith expressed his gratitude to the fans and all the franchises that he played for. He also shared his thoughts on moving on to the next chapter of his life.

Ad
"I knew this day would come- but now that it's here, I'm feeling so many emotions I never expected," Smith wrote. "Who would've thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of hight school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!"
"This game has givem ne the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. ...And to the fans-the biggest thank you of all. To every fan from each organization I represented; thank you, thank you for everything! ... As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever."
Ad

Following Za'Darius Smith's retirement, the Eagles now have problems on their edge rusher depth chart. Nolan Smith is expected to return in Week 9, whereas Ogbo Okoronkwo is out for the entire season after tearing his triceps in Week 4 against the Bucs.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications