Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were heavily favored against the New York Jets leading into their Week 6 matchup. After all, the Eagles have been undefeated while the Jets have struggled to reach two wins. The Jets also lost four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury.

Despite the betting odds and the predictions thrown, there’s a reason games are still played. New York’s AFC team withstood the Eagles’ challenge and emerged victorious. Surprisingly, Zach Wilson had a more impressive outing than Hurts.

Football fans calling out Jalen Hurts after a disastrous Week 6 performance

Much is expected from Hurts after earning a five-year, $255 million contract extension. He showed he could be the next Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback by leading them to a Super Bowl LVII berth.

However, he was a significant reason for the Eagles’ first defeat of the 2023 NFL season. Zach Wilson had a modest 19 completions for 186 yards, But Hurts had 28 completions, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The last turnover proved costly as it placed the New York Jets in position to score the game-winning touchdown run by Breece Hall. That avoidable error had fans expressing frustration with Hurts and even comparing him to a fellow NFC quarterback.

After the 20-14 Jets victory over the Eagles, one football fan commented:

“Jalen Hurts looked like f***ing Dak Prescott out there... OC couldn't get the run game going and we lost to fucking Zach Wilson... I hate this team”

Meanwhile, FS1’s Emmanuel Acho posted:

“Jalen Hurts is gonna get that Dak Prescott treatment tomorrow, huh??”

Here are other comments about Jalen Hurts’ disappointing Week 6 showing against the struggling New York Jets.

Hurts is being compared to Dak Prescott because the Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw three interceptions in their Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Those turnovers were a massive factor in the Niners’ one-sided 42-10 win.

Meanwhile, as the last comment above revealed, Hurts’ three picks against the Jets worsened his interception count to seven. That number makes him the NFC quarterback with the most picks through Week 6. Worst yet, he surpassed his interception total (6) last season.

The Jets defense flustered Hurts and the Eagles offense

Give credit where it’s due, as Robert Saleh’s defensive unit confounded another top quarterback. After getting three interceptions on Josh Allen during their season opener, they had two against Patrick Mahomes in a match they nearly won.

Forcing Jalen Hurts to commit multiple turnovers improves the Jets record to a respectable 3-3. While most football fans wrote them off after Rodgers’ injury, they continue to fight. More importantly, their defense proves they can carry this team and possibly end their 12-season playoff drought.