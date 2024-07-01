  • NFL
  • Eagles star Darius Slay welcomes Paul George with open arms as NBA star signs $212,000,000 deal with 76ers

Eagles star Darius Slay welcomes Paul George with open arms as NBA star signs $212,000,000 deal with 76ers

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 01, 2024 15:07 GMT
Darius Slay welcomes Paul George to Philadelphia
Darius Slay welcomes Paul George to Philadelphia

Darius Slay has contributed to the Philadelphia Eagles' defense for the past four seasons. He was one of the best cornerbacks during his time with the team, as evidenced by his three consecutive selections to the Pro Bowl.

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Paul George to a massive four-year, $212 million contract. Slay shared his excitement when news of George joining him in Philadelphia broke.

"Welcome to the city. I'm lit af," Slay tweeted on X.
also-read-trending Trending

The 76ers can reach the NBA championship after adding one of the best forwards in the league. The team has three superstars in their starting lineup: George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Like the Eagles last season, the 76ers failed to meet expectations. Both teams suffered first-round exits in the playoffs. The New York Knicks eliminated the 76ers, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked out the Eagles.

Thus, both teams made additions during their offseasons to make a deeper postseason run in the new season. George joined the 76ers, while the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley. The city of Philadelphia is making a major push toward winning championships.

The 76ers have better championship odds than the Eagles

Darius Slay
Darius Slay

Before acquiring Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers' odds of winning the NBA championship next season were +1400, per the BetMGM Sportsbook. In an interesting comparison, the Philadelphia Eagles had the same odds of winning the Super Bowl on the same betting platform. However, that has changed as the 76ers' new superstar has impacted their outlook.

Following the news of George's signing, the 76ers received a major boost to their championship odds, jumping to a +800 line. They are now considered the third-favorites, tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder, to win it all next season. Only the defending champion Boston Celtics (+300) and Denver Nuggets (+750) have better odds than the 76ers immediately following the addition of George.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
