The Philadelphia Eagles are going through their worst stretch in the season, with the team dropping massively after playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. They are looking like anything but the juggernaut that made last season's Super Bowl and started the year with a 10-1 record.

The changes to the defensive play caller were helpless. Sean Desai was out, and Matt Patricia got the nod after the loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, the unit got worse, with Patricia dropping pass rushers in coverage and the run defense easily exploited by opposing offenses. The changes made the group even worse.

NFL fans were happy to see that the Eagles will keep Matt Patricia as their defensive play caller for the remainder of the season, believing that, if the former Detroit Lions head coach remains on the job, chances of their teams making the Super Bowl will grow:

Eagles' Matt Patricia and Darius Slay had problems in their time with the Lions

In 2018, Matt Patricia was hired by the Detroit Lions to be their head coach. Darius Slay, at the time entering his sixth season in the NFL, was just coming from his first First-Team All-Pro indication, and the pair joined forces.

Patricia's previous job as a defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots ended badly. His defense allowed 41 points in Super Bowl LII to backup quarterback Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles, and not even Tom Brady's 505 passing yards were enough to walk with another ring that year.

But when Patricia joined the Lions, he decided to break Darius Slay's confidence instead of building it. He approached the cornerback in a one-on-one meeting and simply told him that he wasn't supposed to work out with elite cornerbacks during the offseason because 'he wasn't elite.'

Slay said in July that he and his former coach now have a cordial relationship after the 2018 fallout. The cornerback has missed the previous three games due to a knee injury, and he's only expected to be back for the playoffs.

The Eagles will play the New York Giants to close their regular season in Week 18.