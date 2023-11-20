Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 11 MNF injury report: Latest on Dallas Goedert, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Derek Barnett and more

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are coming up against each other in Week 11 of the NFL season. Both teams will face off in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, and there will be bragging rights at stake in the game.

In this piece, we will look at both teams' injury reports and how to watch the Monday Night Football matchup. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Week 11 Monday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles injury report

According to the Philadelphia Eagles website, six players are on the injury report ahead of Week 11. Four participated in Saturday's training session, while the others did not.

The two players absent from Saturday's training session were tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive end Derek Barnett. Both players are set to miss the Kansas City Chiefs game, and Eagles fans can hope to see them in the coming weeks.

Week 11 Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs injury report

On the other hand, nine Kansas City Chiefs players are on the injury report ahead of the Eagles' game. Of the nine players, eight were full participants in Saturday's training session, while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed training due to illness.

The Chiefs should have an almost fit roster for their Super Bowl rematch, and they will look to improve their three-game winning streak over Nick Sirianni's team.

How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football: TV channel, live stream details and more

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the biggest game of Week 11. This Monday Night Football matchup is a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs narrowly won.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the game with a 7-2 record and have suffered losses against playoff contenders, the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. So far this season, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have been electric, and they surprisingly have one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL.

The Chiefs will need all the defensive ammo they can muster against the Eagles, as Jalen Hurts and Co. will be looking to get sweet revenge for the Super Bowl loss.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles come into the game with an 8-1 record, the best in the NFL at this point. The Eagles have been buoyed by the determination to make another Super Bowl game and give Nick Sirianni the first Super Bowl win of his career. They will be up against it with the Chiefs, who they haven't beaten in their last three games.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When: Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET