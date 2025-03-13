"Eagles will trade up and get him" - NFL fans lose their minds as Malaki Starks impresses at Georgia Bulldogs' Pro Day

NFL fans were impressed with Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks after his Pro Day on Wednesday. Starks is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Starks was a star defensive back at Georgia, and he impressed at his Pro Day. He recorded 77 tackles, three pass defenses and one interception last season.

After his Pro Day clip was posted on X by the NFL, many fans were hopeful their favorite team would select him next month.

"We all expect him to be an Eagle," a fan wrote.

"Eagles will trade up and get him," a fan added.

Starks was a star player in Georgia's secondary, and many fans expect him to make the transition to the NFL with ease.

"Starks is going to be a monster in the League," a fan wrote.

"He will be a top 5 safety in the NFL," a fan added.

Starks looked fast at his Pro Day and already is a good ball hawker and tackler.

"He started as a freshman on the undefeated national champion 2022 team. One of the best defenses of all time. That’s how good Starks is, folks!," a fan wrote.

"Eagles new safety," a fan added.

Starks was a star player at Georgia, and he could be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Georgia Bulldogs coach praises Malaki Starks

Malaki Starks likely cemented himself as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft after his Pro Day.

At the event, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart heaped praise on Starks and said the defensive back can play multiple roles in the NFL.

"He can play nickel, he can play man-to-man. More and more, the safety is not what the safety was," Smart said, via 247Sports. "The safety has evolved in the NFL because they're in open sets, they're playing more middle field coverage.

"He has to be able to play man-to-man, he has to be able to cover people, match up on tight ends as they bring more and more tight ends to the league. Like, he fits what teams wanna do, so he has a lot of value in the National Football League in terms of matchup and cover."

Malaki Starks is ranked by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. as the 22nd-ranked prospect while being the top safety ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

