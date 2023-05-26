“Easy” – Patrick Mahomes reveals the only thing he’d pick over 2x MVP feat

Patrick Mahomes likes to keep to himself a lot and keep his head down, and higher ups at Chiefs headquarters most likely love that. However, the quarterback did lift the curtain just a hair on TikTok in a rapid fire Q&A session. In 40 seconds, he answered close to a dozen questions, including one thing he'd replace his multiple MVPs with if forced to.

Put simply, he was asked if he'd rather be a two-time father or a two-time MVP, and he didn't hesitate to choose:

"Two-time dad, easy."

He was also asked whether he preferred to lift weights or do cardio. He's a talented thrower of the football and processor of information, but doesn't light up the weight room or the track. However, he preferred the weight room, revealing he doesn't even like to do cardio.

One other notable question he was asked was whether he preferred beer pong or flip cup at parties. Revealing his somewhat fitting party preferences, he chose the game that features throwing a ball in beer pong.

Patrick Mahomes directly addresses Jackson Mahomes controversy for the first time

Jackson Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

At OTAs, Mahomes showed up for some of the first work geared toward getting ready for the upcoming season. However, while he was hoping to keep the focus on the future, one reporter asked the quarterback to look back on what transpired earlier this offseason with Jackson, his brother.

The quarterback's brother was arrested for sexual battery earlier this offseason after video surfaced of him making unwanted advances on the owner of a restaurant, kissing her without consent.

According to Fox 4 KC via the New York Post, the quarterback was directly asked about the arrest. Basically, the quarterback declined to answer, calling it a "personal thing."

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself. At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

