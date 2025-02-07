Micah Parsons hates the New York Giants, but maybe not for the reason you might imagine. The pass rusher revealed during Super Bowl week that he was lied to by the franchise, who told him that, if he was available at pick #11 during the 2021 NFL Draft, they would select him.

He was available at that spot. However, the Giants took a different approach, deciding to trade down with the Chicago Bears, who selected Justin Fields with the #11 pick. Parsons, instead, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys at #12 and became a superstar in the NFL.

As the defender revealed the story about the Giants' lie, NFL fans could not believe that New York, a team with plenty of losing seasons in previous years, missed the chance to select such a star player. Parsons now plays for their division rival:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"As a Giants fan, it’s personal for me too. Personally, it makes me despise Dave Gettleman, his blunders, and how he single-handedly destroyed our franchise", said one fan.

"And Gettleman has the nerve to do a victory lap picking a running back 2nd overall without building an offensive line, lmao," said a second fan.

"Yup. And he’s making us pay for it every time", a third fan said.

The Cowboys smartly obtained the defender in the draft. They had traded down with the Philadelphia Eagles, another NFC East team, from #10 to #12. Not only did they earn an extra third-round pick, but Dallas also selected a great player.

Micah Parsons' stats against the New York Giants

In four years of playing in the NFL, Parsons has now played eight games against his division rival. He has amassed 14 tackles and 4.5 sacks, dominating their offensive line in most of the matchups. Since 2021, the Giants have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

The most telling stat, however, is the scoreboard. Since the defender joined the Cowboys, they have won all eight games played against the Giants during this period, with Dallas netting three playoff appearances and New York only one. His hate is translated to the field.

